WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New arrest warrants have been issued for a man charged with the fatal shooting of a dog that was coming to the aid of his owner, who police said was being assaulted.

The warrants were issued after Christopher Fisher failed to show up for a hearing in 89th District Court Thursday, March 10, on a motion from the district attorney to increase his bail bonds.

Jail records show that, as of publication, Fisher is not in custody.

Judge Charles Barnard set new bonds ranging from $1,500 to $75,000 on Fisher’s pending cases of cruelty to an animal, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and theft.

His original bonds were set after he was arrested last June after a foot chase and struggle when police spotted a truck stolen from Patterson’s.

He also had outstanding warrants for the assault and dog shooting two months earlier.

Affidavits in that case allege he was visiting his ex-girlfriend’s house, and when she told him to leave, he pulled out a pistol and said he was going to pistol whip her, pushed her against a wall then fired a shot near her foot and held her down.

That’s when her pit bull rushed to her aid and bit Fisher on the arm.

Police said Fisher then shot and killed the dog.

When she broke a window to scream for help, she said Fisher let her go, and she ran out and waved down a passing police officer. Police were unable to locate Fisher at that time.

In February, Wichita County prosecutors filed to increase Fisher’s bonds.

They said he did not report to the probation department immediately after he was released on bond and missed two appointments set after that.

They said he also was not home when officers checked the home he was supposed to be in and under curfew unless working.

In fact, they said residents of that home told them he had not stayed there a single night since his release.

Now authorities have new warrants for his arrest since he did not show up for the hearing on his bonds.

Fisher’s arrests include four other evading or resisting arrests, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.