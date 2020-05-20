Warrants to be temporarily suspended

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Municipal Court will provide aid to people who have outstanding citations that may soon be in a warrant.

The court is allowing people time to request a solution such as a payment plan, due date extension, or other available court options.

Many cases have been scheduled to go into a warrant for failure to pay or failure to contact the court. These cases have been temporarily placed in a hold for warrant status.

For the next two weeks, starting May 20, 2020, and lasting through June 3, 2020, the court

is offering an opportunity to save defendants money and possible arrest.

If you feel your case may be in warrant, please contact the court for assistance in resolving this matter.

To receive more information regarding your citation, please call 940-761-7880 or visit in person.