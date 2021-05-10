Warranty repairs to begin on Circle Trail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Circle Trail will be getting some much needed repairs this week.

According to a press release from the City of Wichita Falls, starting Tuesday, May 11, 2021, warranty repairs will begin on the Circle Trail from the Wichita Bluffs section to Loop 11 section.

Scales Concrete Construction will be performing the warranty repair work, which consists of concrete spot repairs.

Warning signs and cones will be placed in the work areas. Residents are encouraged to use caution or avoid the area until the repairs are completed.

The projected completion date, pending weather delays, is Tuesday, May 25, 2021.