WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Thanksgiving is one week away, and Wichita Falls’ trash pickup will be altered because city offices will be closed on that day.

The pickup on Monday and Tuesday will continue as usual; however, the pickup on Thursday will now take place on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

There will be no curbside organics pickup on Wednesday.

November 26, 2023, will now be a Saturday instead of a Friday.

The transfer station and landfill will be closed next Thursday and Friday for the holiday and will resume normal hours on Saturday.