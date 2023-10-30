WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Starting this week, garbage disposal may temporarily change for some Wichitans.

The Transfer Station on Lawrence Road will be temporarily closed to the public due to repairs from Monday, October 30, 2023, until Saturday, November 11, according to the City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen.

Citizens who need to dispose of household waste may do so at the City Landfill on Wiley Road.

Horgen added that all landfill fees apply accordingly. If you’re a Wichita Falls resident and hauling from your primary residence, be prepared to show proof of residency along with a valid ID in order to dump for free.

If you’d like further assistance, please call the Sanitation Division at (940) 761-7977.