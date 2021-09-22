WATCH: 3 WFISD board members abruptly walk out of meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three members of the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees abruptly left Monday night’s board meeting before it was officially adjourned.

WFISD board members Katherine McGregor, Mark Lukert, and Bob Payton apparently walked out in frustration at not getting a report and discussion on falling student achievement on the agenda.

The video below shows an exchange between McGregor, WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt, and Board President Mike Rucker:

After the departure of members McGregor, Lukert, and Payton, Rucker adjourned the meeting for lack of a quorum.

Rucker and WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said the item wasn’t on the agenda so it could not be discussed.

McGregor said in a previous meeting she had requested it be placed on the agenda for Monday, and it was seconded and Kuhrt agreed to place it on the agenda.

McGregor repeatedly asked for an explanation of why it wasn’t on the agenda, and Rucker said it was going to be on the agenda of a future special session.

Rucker then moved to the next item on the agenda, a discussion of school colors and mascots for the two new high schools, and after that discussion, the three board members got up and left.

