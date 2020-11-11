WATCH: 79 years ago Sheppard Field opened for Texoma to see

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost 80 years ago, what would become Sheppard Air Force Base opened for Texomans to see by the thousands, for the first time.

The video shown above is from the partially constructed Sheppard Field on Nov. 11, 1941, Armistice day, less than a month before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

With war raging in Europe, it was already apparent the army air forces desperately needed both men and skilled mechanics.

So, Sheppard Field was activated as a formal training center for aviation mechanics in October, 1941.

When this footage was shot on Nov. 11, 1941, a proclamation signed by president Franklin D. Roosevelt was read to all Sheppard Field troops at 11 that morning.