WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Family, friends, colleagues and community members will gather Monday evening in downtown Wichita Falls in memory of an incredible young woman and a beloved member of the KFDX team.

A candlelight vigil is being held in memory of our Weekend Anchor and Reporter Shatanya Clarke, who tragically passed away Thursday, April 14.

The vigil begins Monday night, April 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Park Central, located at 815 Scott Street in downtown Wichita Falls.

Those unable to attend the event in person will be able to watch a live stream of the vigil in the player above or on the Texoma’s Homepage Facebook page.

A replay of the vigil will be published Monday night inside of this story.

Shatanya passed away at her home Thursday morning. She had been battling brain cancer but was optimistic about upcoming medical treatments. She was 27 years old.

Shatanya was open about her battle and shared updates on social media and on Youtube, called “Shatanya’s Journey.”

Shatanya was heavily involved in the community as a volunteer for many organizations, including the Junior League of Wichita Falls.

Shatanya hosted the station’s “Helping the Helpers” franchise during the pandemic to make sure local charities received the donations they so badly needed.

Along with station Photographer Brandon Cooper, Shatanya created the “Soups and Socks” annual fundraiser for Faith Mission in Wichita Falls. She also served on the Child Care Partners’ board and was a mentor at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.