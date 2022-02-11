WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In an announcement to the media, Wichita County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon announced that he would be addressing the emails that were released by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie.

The email in question was sent to Gillespie by Fincannon on February 10 stating that Fincannon needed to “make a criminal complaint against the former Commissioner for Precinct 2.”

Fincannons’ predecessor is Lee Harvey, who held the position for six years prior to resigning in 2020 to pursue a Congressional run that ultimately fell short.

The request to make a criminal complaint by Fincannon comes the day after Harvey asked the Texas Rangers to investigate Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, alleging an abuse of power.