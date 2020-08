Wilbarger County (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday night a storm came through Texoma hitting Wilbarger County and causing damage to property in the area.

Viewers sent in photos to our newsroom following a line of thunderstorms Thursday night in Wilbarger County.

Vernon City Manager Marty Mangum said the city had minimal damage in town with downed trees, fences and power lines but thankfully, no big structural damage.

He said most of the damage was in Green Acres which is right outside city limits.