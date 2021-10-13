WATCH: David Duke gives update on Turkey Ranch Road standoff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke was interviewed by Multimedia Journalist PJ Green following a standoff on Turkey Ranch Road.

The standoff began around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, in the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road near the border of Wichita and Archer County.

According to scanner traffic, an armed man possibly wearing a bulletproof vest said he would shoot officers who came to the residence.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office also sent out a press release shortly after the interview. The statement reads: