WATCH: David Duke gives update on Turkey Ranch Road standoff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke was interviewed by Multimedia Journalist PJ Green following a standoff on Turkey Ranch Road.
The standoff began around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, in the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road near the border of Wichita and Archer County.
According to scanner traffic, an armed man possibly wearing a bulletproof vest said he would shoot officers who came to the residence.
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office also sent out a press release shortly after the interview. The statement reads:
On Wednesday October 13, at approximately 1:42 pm, Wichita County Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road in reference to a subject that had cut his arm was attempting suicide. Upon Deputies arrival, the subject began firing shots in the direction of the Deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Texas Game Wardens and Archer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Crisis Negotiators from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers made contact with the subject and began talking to him. After a lengthy negotiation, the subject exited the residence and was placed under arrest. The 34-year-old male was transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and was charged with several counts of Attempted Capital Murder. The incident is under investigation by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.Deputy Melvin Joyner, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Community Services Unit