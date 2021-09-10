WATCH: Firework truck catches fire in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde captured the video and sounds of a trailer load of fireworks burning Thursday afternoon on U.S. 287 between Jolly and Henrietta.

Volunteer firefighters battled flames and fireworks exploding and shooting out of the trailer, and catching the surrounding field on fire.

The truck was southbound when the driver told Sheriff Lyde he noticed smoke coming from a tire, and pulled to the side and got out to safety. Firefighters from Henrietta and Jolly extinguished the fires and say no one was injured.