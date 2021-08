WICHITA FALLS (KFDx/KJTL) — The Hotter’N Hell 100 celebrated 40 years on August 28, 2021, in Wichita Falls. The world’s most popular 100-mile bike ride attracts thousands of visitors from around the world.

KFDX produced a special live one-hour show to kick things off for the 2021 bike ride. The show featured special guest Chairman of Hotter’N Hell 100 Roby Christie, Sports Reporter Susan Knowles, Meteorologist Skip McBride, and Anchor Gwen Bevel.