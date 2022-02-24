WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the last winter storm the first few weeks in February, Texomans learned about Michael Bohling’s love of hockey from his online video.

Wednesday night, he took to the parking lot ice for a little hockey practice alongside MJ Baird.

They didn’t have a hockey stick, but they did have a puck, so they improvised with a pole and skated around in below-freezing temperatures.

A video sent in by a viewer shows two children playing hockey in the middle of a street in Wichita Falls.