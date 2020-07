ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — After delaying the start of the MLB season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Rangers are set to throw the first pitch in their brand new home at Globe Life Field in Arlington at 7:05 p.m. Friday night.

KFDX/KJTL Sports Director Tobin McDuff was live at the new home of the Rangers ahead of the beginning of their shortened 2020 season.