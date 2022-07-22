FOARD CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — There has been a rash of grass fires across Texoma lately however the residents of Crowell were shocked when a bolt of lightning caused a fire in an unexpected place.

A lightning strike caused a wind turbine to catch fire in Crowell on Friday morning and Brent Havins just happened to catch it on camera.

In the video, you can see the turbine blade whirling flames as the blades continue to spin before the entire structure collapses.

At the time of publication, no injuries had been reported in connection with the fire or storm that caused it to ignite according to NBC.