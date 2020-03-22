1  of  2
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides latest on Texas’ fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Texas Governor Greg Abbott goes live with an update on the COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to provide the latest update on the state’s battle against the spread of COVID-19.

Throughout the week, the state has progressively made more stringent demands as the count of coronavirus cases in Texas exceeds 500.

On Friday, Abbott enacted a public gathering ban of no more than 10 people for the state which effectively shut down restaurants, bars, schools and gyms across the state. The public gathering ban is currently expected to last until Friday, April 3. on Friday, March 20.

During a town hall on Thursday, the Governor explained that the spread of COVID-19 isn’t a possibility, but an inevitability, saying that residents must take steps now to slow and stop the disease’s outreach.

As far as testing for the virus, Gov. Abbott believes the state is holding resources for people most in need of a test.

“There is a difference between everyone who wants a COVID-19 test and everyone who needs a COVID-19 test,” Gov. Abbott said.

The governor said that through conversations with President Donald Trump and the federal government, he believes Texas is on track to be able to carry out more than 10 million tests a month soon.

