WATCH LIVE: Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship tips off with women’s quarterfinals

FRISCO, Texas (Nexstar) — The Lone Star Women’s Basketball Championship tips off from The Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday. Nexstar Broadcasting is broadcasting every game from the quarterfinals to the championship on-air and online in markets across 11 television markets in four states.

Action begins in the women’s quarterfinals Thursday at 12 p.m. and it won’t stop until a champion has been crowned Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Lone Star Conference is the largest intercollegiate athletics conference in NCAA Division II with 19 member institutions. The LSC, started in 1931 as a five-member conference of Texas-based schools, is now a 19-member league with 14 members in Texas, two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico, and one in Arkansas.

The winner of the LSC Championship is guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball tournament.

Thursday’s Quarterfinal Schedule

Game 1: 12 p.m. | No. 3 Lubbock Christian (25-3) vs. No. 6 Angelo State (18-9)

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. | No. 2 West Texas A&M (26-5) vs. No. 7 St. Edward’s (18-10)

Game 3: 6 p.m. | No. 1 Texas A&M-Commerce (26-2) vs. No. 8 St. Mary’s (14-13)

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. | No. 4 Tarleton (21-7) vs. No. 5 Eastern New Mexico (21-8)

Lone Star Conference bracket (Courtesy: lonestarconference.org)

