WATCH: New White House press secretary McEnany to hold 1st briefing

Local News
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump’s new spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, is to face reporters for the first time in the White House Briefing Room on Friday, something her predecessor never did during a nine-month stint as press secretary. 

During past administrations, a White House press secretary holding a formal briefing would hardly be news, but it’s an oddity in the current administration, in which the media-obsessed Trump sees himself as his best spokesman, communications director and strategist.

Asked on Thursday if she was going to be taking the podium soon, McEnany quipped: “Never say never.” Later, White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted that McEnany, Trump’s fourth press secretary, would take the podium Friday afternoon.

