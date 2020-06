WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a day of celebration as the first set of the WFISD historic class of 2020 walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas.

The first school up was Rider High School. This is the first time the class has all been together since in-class sessions were halted back in March due to an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott for the COVID-19 pandemic.