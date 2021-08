WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Senator Ted Cruz arrived in Wichita Falls to sit down with local businesses.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) meets with small businesses owners Wednesday to discuss Texas jobs, the economy, and the needs of their community.

The event took place at Half Pint Tap Room at 3:30 p.m. and was closed to the general public.