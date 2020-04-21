Watch Live: Wichita Falls City Council meeting April 21, 2020

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) --More than two weeks after the fact, some U.S. observers still find the images shocking: The president of Mexico walking up to a white SUV to shake hands with the mom of the world's most infamous drug lord.

"Don't get out. I salute you. Yes, I got your letter. Yes, yes, I got your letter," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tells the elderly woman inside the vehicle, then nods and raises his left hand in a goodbye gesture.