WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Staff members from a pair of local businesses became heroes on Tuesday after braving triple-digit heat to rescue a puppy that was trapped in a pipe.

The staff at Brian’s Plumbing are used to answering calls for plumbing services, so that’s likely what they were expecting when they received a call from Pamlico Air on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022.

However, when they answered that call, they found out very quickly that it was anything but an ordinary job.

Staff members at Pamlico Air said they heard a noise that sounded like a dog echoing in their warehouse from a 12-inch storm drain.

The employees at Pamlico Air didn’t know who to call, but then someone recommended Brian’s Plumbing. That’s when Keith Walser, John Hart, and Jordan Roland went to see what they could do.

“The employees heard him in there but couldn’t figure out how to get him out,” Walser said.

After running their camera through the storm drain, they were able to confirm that, in fact, a puppy was stuck in the drain.

Pamlico Air staff wasn’t sure how the dog got stuck in the pipe, but considering Independence Day was celebrated the night before, Walser thinks he may have some idea.

“We think fireworks were the reason he got so far up in that pipe,” Walser said.

Within moments, staff members from both Brian’s Plumbing and Pamlico Air were outside, digging several feet into the ground to expose the pipe.

Then, Walser, Hart, and Roland opened up the pipe a safe distance away from the puppy. Eventually, staff members from City of Wichita Falls Animal Services were on the scene to lend a hand in the rescue.

“We actually used dog food on the end of the scope to coax it to our hole to pull him out,” Walser said.

Once the dog was at the hole, it took several minutes, but eventually, the puppy was free, and it was Roland who was actually in the hole to pull the puppy out.

They’re not sure how long their four-legged friend was stuck in the storm drain, but Walser said he credits everyone who was there lending a hand for the fact that the dog was able to make it out unharmed.

“It was a joint effort from everyone including workers from Pamlico Air and the Animal Service worker,” Walser said. “Everyone did their part to dig it up fast.”

Walser said a couple who work at Pamlico Air agreed to take in the dog.

Very fittingly, the couple named the dog Lucky.