WATCH: Repeat car burglar caught on camera

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed for a 13th time for a burglary of a vehicle after the latest victim’s girlfriend posted Ring Doorbell video of the theft on social media.

Eli Hatfield Wichita Couty Jail booking photo

Eli Hatfield, who has 12 previous arrests and seven convictions for vehicle burglaries, was arrested Wednesday, October 6, after the victims got numerous messages identifying the suspect as Hatfield after a video was shared on the Rants and Raves Facebook page.

On September 29, the victim said his Ring Doorbell alert woke him up, and, when he went outside, he saw a blue, four-door car driving away.

The video showed a man pull into the driveway, get out and open the door to the victim’s pickup.

A small amount of cash and some weight-lifting gloves were taken from the unlocked truck.

The suspect was easily recognizable, and numerous people messaged that they recognized him.

The license plate was also easily observed, but police said it was a rental car stolen in Dallas.