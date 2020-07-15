WATCH: Primary run-off breakdown with Dr. Steve Garrison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Watch the full interview with MSU’s Political Science Chair Dr. Steve Garrison as he discusses the final breakdown of the primary run-off.
Questions:
- How much of a factor do you think President Trump’s backing of Ronny Jackson played in tonight’s results?
- How do you think the Democratic candidates performed in a district that is predominately held by Republicans?
- According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, 7% of registered voters in Wichita County voted early, but across the state, early voting numbers show turnout in this year’s primary runoff election tripled compared to the last runoff in 2016. Why do you attribute for that spike?
- Where do these two candidates go next based on previous election cycles?