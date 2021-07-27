WATCH: Simon Biles gives press conference after withdrawal from 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles withdrew from the team finals. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TOKYO, Japan (KAMR/KCIT) – From the Grand Prix Special to Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continues full-speed ahead today. Here’s what to watch:

In the top story of the morning, Simone Biles competed in Team USA’s first rotation on vault in the women’s Olympic team final, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. Shortly after, she withdrew from the team contest.

Through the Associated Press, Biles gave a press conference in the wake of her withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won the U.S.’s first medal in Diving.

The American pair executed their five-dive list with poise to earn silver in the women’s synchronized 10m platform. It was the United States’ first medal of any color in the event.

Alaska’s Lydia Jacoby won the 100 breaststroke gold, in a different water-bound victory.

Defending Olympic champ Lilly King came up shy behind teenager Jacoby in a surprise finish, although the breaststroke gold medal is remaining in American hands.

The United States Women’s National Team registered a scoreless draw against Australia in the last of three Olympic group stage games. The result was enough to advance to the knockout rounds.

Team USA’s Carissa Moore talks about why her gold medal in surfing means that much more to her after growing up in Hawaii.