YOUNG CO (KFDX/KJTL) – As some of the season’s coldest temperatures moved into Texoma early Friday morning, snow began to fall in parts of the region.

On January 12, 2024, around 3 a.m., snow began to fall in Young County in Olney and in parts of Archer County. In the video provided by storm chaser Kylre Guthrie, large flakes can be seen rapidly falling in the Olney with smaller flakes falling in Archer County.

The area will be blasted with freezing temps as a cold front moves into the area, bringing with it lows projected to be in the single digits on Monday and Tuesday.

It is unknown if travel will be impacted at this time, but officials urge you always to use caution when driving in such conditions. Road conditions will be updated via Drive Texas on Texoma’s Homepage.

At the time of publication, no closings or delays have been announced for Texoma, but keep checking Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on closings and delays.