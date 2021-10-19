WATCH: Tensions flare, councilor walks out of Wichita Falls City Council meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls City Councilor walked out of the Tuesday, October 19 regular session meeting before it was adjourned after being the center of heated exchanges during the course of the meeting.

District 5 City Councilor Steve Jackson left the meeting prior to adjournment following several instances of raising his voice, swearing, and accusing other councilors of unethical business dealings.

The tension was tangible from early in the meeting after several Wichita Falls residents voiced concerns about potential routes for the Hike and Bike trail near Lake Wichita.

“Some of the things that went on earlier were kind of embarrassing for council,” Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls said later in the meeting.

Santellana said he planned to have “deep discussions” with other councilors about their responsibilities to the citizens of Wichita Falls.

“Steve Jackson was cursing at a fellow councilmember for not bringing a motion to something we can’t even bring a motion to, then he went ahead and cursed in public again, told another councilmember to shut up, he interrupted Darron [Leiker, Wichita Falls City Manager} and then he screamed at a citizen,” Santellana said.

The heated exchanges between Steve Jackson and other council members can be seen in the video player above.