Watch the Grinch get ‘arrested’ by Burkburnett PD

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — For the second year in a row, the Grinch’s attempt to steal Christmas joy in Burkburnett ended in dramatic fashion. Lucky for you, it is caught on video.

A video, released Wednesday morning, shows the green thief watching a KFDX story about Burkburnett first responders accepting toy donations at the fire station to make sure kids in their response area have presents under the tree this Christmas. The story also details how little ones can drop off Santa letters at the police department.

From that, the Grinch’s plan to steal the gifts comes together. In the video, he can be seen scoping out the Burkburnett Fire Station #3 as police officers load up presents. Once the coast is clear, the video shows the Grinch walking into the fire station, quickly creeping past a sleeping firefighter and load up on presents into a red sack. The Grinch then left a note saying, “I’ll be back.”

In another scene, the Grinch adds burglary to his offenses, using a crowbar to break into the Santa Mailbox at the Burkburnett Justice Center.

Though intensive detective work, Burkburnett police officers were able to catch The Scrooge of Whoville in the act, stealing more presents from the fire department. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The Mean One then went before a judge, who just so happened to be Santa Claus himself.

“Obviously, you didn’t learn your lessons from last year,” Santa said in the video. “Your heart is still three sizes too small. I find you guilty.”

The Grinch has been sentenced to community service, which includes being part of a future Burkburnett Police Department event.

You and your family can meet the Grinch Saturday at the Burkburnett Justice Center at 101 East College Street. The Green One and Santa will be there from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. before the annual Lighted Christmas Parade. You can find details on the parade here.

For kids who still haven’t sent their letter to Santa, you have until Sunday to bring letters to the lobby for the Burkburnett Police Department. Include a return address to receive a reply from Santa before Christmas.