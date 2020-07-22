WATCH: Top medical adviser to Gov. Abbott shares COVID-19 outlook with KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dr. John Zerwas, top medical adviser to Gov. Greg Abbot and his coronavirus task force, spoke with KFDX evening anchors Darrell Franklin and Melanie Townsend Wednesday evening.

Dr. Zerwas commented on the current COVID-19 situation in Texas, what things might look like moving forward, and gave a brief outlook for the remainder of 2020.

Dr. Zerwas also answered questions concerning Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas, most recently scaled back after bars were again closed and business capacity was reduced amid a state-wide spike in cases.

You can find the recorded interview in its entirety above.

When asked when the state could expect to see a plateau in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported, Dr. Zerwas noted that the rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are plateauing right now.

“We’re actually in a plateau right now related to hospitalizations,” Dr. Zerwas said. “That’s the thing we’re really trying to preserve is the capacity of our hospitals to absorb the people that require care due to COVID-19.”

Dr. Zerwas said that some places are even seeing the number of hospitalizations go down.

“Over the last several days, we’ve seen that level off,” Dr. Zerwas said. “In general across the state, we are seeing that the numbers are not increasing, and if they are, it’s not by extraordinary amounts, and in some places, we’re actually seeing decreases.”