WATCH: U.S. Senate Democratic primary run-off

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)—  Texas Capitol Correspondent Wes Rapaport has been following the race for Senate and joined KFDX live to discuss what’s happening so far.

Normally we’d be coming to you live from a watch party, but because of the pandemic, both Royce West and MJ Hegar are hosting virtual events as they watch election night returns.

At a phone banking event today, Hegar said it’s important for her to get more people politically engaged and involved in decision-making.

West tells us tonight no matter what happens, he wants to make sure Democrats have a seat at the table.

