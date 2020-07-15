WATCH: U.S. Senate Democratic primary run-off

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Texas Capitol Correspondent Wes Rapaport has been following the race for Senate and joined KFDX live to discuss what’s happening so far.

Normally we’d be coming to you live from a watch party, but because of the pandemic, both Royce West and MJ Hegar are hosting virtual events as they watch election night returns.

At a phone banking event today, Hegar said it’s important for her to get more people politically engaged and involved in decision-making.



West tells us tonight no matter what happens, he wants to make sure Democrats have a seat at the table.