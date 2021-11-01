WATCH: Video shows moment Fort Worth SWAT team arrests Szeliga

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Video submitted to the newsroom shows the moments Fort Worth SWAT arrested Stanley Frank Szeliga.

On Oct. 27, the Forth Worth Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at Szeliga’s apartment in Irving. Police said Szeliga refused to leave his apartment.

SWAT members were able to enter and found him with several self-inflicted cut marks on different parts of his body. He was treated on scene by Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics and was later transported to a Dallas hospital.

After he was treated, Szeliga was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Abigail ‘Abby’ Saldaña.

Szeliga was taken to the Tarrant County Jail and has a $250,000 bond.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 26, Fort Worth Police were called to Highway 183 about a car speeding off the shoulder of the road and into the grass.

According to an affidavit, police found Saldaña with gunshot wounds to the right arm and back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on scene found three shell casings and broken glass at the intersection of Amon Carter Boulevard and Highway 183, where police believe Saldaña was shot before entering the freeway.