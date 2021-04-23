Watch vs warning – know the difference as severe storms develop today

WICHITA CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) Know your severe weather terminology, you’ll probably need it. Hopefully, the taco image clears it up. A WATCH means the ingredients are in place for something to develop, a WARNING means it’s happening now and you should take action, or in the example above, time to eat!

Wichita County is at a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. This means “scattered” severe storms are possible, and a few could be especially intense. Those severe storms will generally be short-lived and/or not widespread. Farther north and northeast, the level 3 zone indicates where severe storms will be “numerous”. Those severe storms will generally be more persistent and/or widespread.

Wichita County was placed under a tornado watch Friday just after 3 p.m. in effect until 9 p.m.

Locally, most storms will occur between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m.

