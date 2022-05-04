WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Know your severe weather terminology, you’ll probably need it. Hopefully, the cupcake image clears it up.

A WATCH means the ingredients are in place for something to develop, a WARNING means it’s happening now and you should take action, or in the example above, time to eat!

At the time of publication, The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 for the following counties:

Texas Counties — Archer, Clay, Jack, Montague, Wichita, and Young Counties

— Archer, Clay, Jack, Montague, Wichita, and Young Counties Oklahoma Counties — Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, and Stephens Counties

This is a developing weather event, and the forecast is subject to change at any given moment. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for all of the latest updates on severe weather in Texoma.