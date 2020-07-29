WATCH: WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt answers viewer questions about ‘The Roadmap Back to School’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls School District Superintendent Michael Kuhrt sat down with Darrell Franklin on Wednesday to answer viewer questions about the plan on the 2020-2021 school year as known as “The Roadmap Back to School.”

The WFISD board met in a special session meeting on online, which was streamed on Texoma’s Homepage, to discuss the proposed plan for students to return to school on August 20, 2020.

After the meeting concluded Texoma’s Homepage asked viewers to submit questions for the superintendent on Facebook and Instagram. Some of the questions were selected for Kuhrt to answer.