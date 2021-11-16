WATCH: WFPD rescue woman from burning vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was pulled from her fully engulfed vehicle by Wichita Falls police and firefighters following an early morning crash Thursday, November 11, on the 1500 block of Central Freeway.

Sgt. Miller said a single vehicle crashed into a tree and went up in flames with the woman still inside.

In the video provided by WFPD, you can see officers working together to pull the young female through the driver’s window and carry her to safety.

The crash pinned the doors shut so that officers could not open them to rescue the driver of the vehicle. The officers had to shatter the driver’s side window of the vehicle as the vehicle was filled with smoke.

The officers involved in the rescue are being recommended the WFPD Live Saving Bar for the heroic actions that morning

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.