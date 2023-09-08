WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s office is holding a press conference Friday afternoon.
According to Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, the District Attorney’s Office will hold a media conference in one of its offices at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023.
Gillespie said that the conference was related to a large fentanyl arrest. Gillespie did not state which fentanyl arrest at the time of publication.
