WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council will meet in a regular meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the fate of the Sons of our Southland memorial monument outside of Memorial Auditorium.

There have been protests in Wichita Falls for the removal of the monument and to keep the monument.

There are also two online petitions for the monument. A petition to keep the monument and one to remove it.