WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While most of us try and stay inside in weather like this, one of the Salvation Army’s helpers is soldiering on to raise money for the non-profit.

Nathan Lockridge has been posted up in front of Walmart on Lawrence throughout the month ringing the bell and collecting money for The Salvation Army, but he’s not just standing still waiting for people to come to him.

Lockridge is there for pure entertainment, singing and dancing for Walmart customers, never losing his smile, or desire to serve others.

“Christmas is all about joy in the heart and whenever you see somebody that’s down and out what do they need?” Lockridge said. “They need Christmas in their lives. They need people to be able to come to them and give them things they need and lift them up a little bit and when we come in spending our money we need to be lifted up.”

Salvation Army bell ringers will be out through Christmas Eve and that’s when the red kettles will be packed away for the season.