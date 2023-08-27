WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Some Wichita Falls motorists were detoured after a portion of Midwestern Parkway between Lake Park Drive and Sarasue Lane was closed due to a water break.

Just before 11 a.m., city crews responded to a report of a waterline break in the median on Midwestern. Water was seen gushing from what appeared to be a large break in a waterline.

Barricades were set up, and detour signs were placed to divert traffic from the area. City of Wichita Falls public information officer, Chris Horgen said, crews are working to fix the break. It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.