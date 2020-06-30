Water disconnections scheduled for July 1

Nearly 800 Wichita Falls residents could be without water Wednesday as the city resumes normal utility services on July 1. ﻿

City officials said the city has sent out more than 1,400 notices.



565 people have paid their account balance, but only 67 people have contacted the utilities department to set up a payment plan.

There was a temporary hold on water disconnections and late fees to assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Residents have until 5 p.m. today to set up a payment arrangement and the city will start shutting off water in areas Wednesday morning.

“The city is broken down into what’s called 20 cycles. As of tomorrow, we will cut off what’s clarified as cycles one and two, which is basically the downtown area and the smaller surrounding areas to that. We physically will go out and put orange notices on customers doors that have more than a two-month bill and are not on a payment plan and we will shut their water off,” Utilities Collections Billing Manager Azura Kerr said

If you receive an orange notice, there is no grace period so your water will be turned off Wednesday.

To set up an interest-free payment plan, contact the Utilities Collections Department at (940) 761-7414.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.