WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View Independent School District has announced their elementary campus is closed for Friday, September 8.

The school announced that due to a 3-inch water main leak, the elementary campus is without water.

Since the repairs will take most of the school day, school for the elementary campus has been canceled.

Students were able to be fed breakfast before the campus lost water, and the school asked parents and guardians to pick up their students.

Friday was initially supposed to be Grandparents Day, but City View said the day will be moved to a later date.