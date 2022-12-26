WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District will be closed Tuesday because of a major water leak.

According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, the December 27 closure includes the following departments inside the building at 1700 3rd Street:

Administration

WIC

Health & Wellness

Environmental Health

Laboratory

Vital Statistics

Quad Med

WIC appointments will be cancelled. Horgen said staff will call to reschedule as soon as possible.

This closure does not affect Animal Services. They will be open for normal business hours.

For updates, check out the city’s social media page for further updates.