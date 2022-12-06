WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A water line break along Kemp Boulevard has caused restaurants to close their doors temporarily.

Chick-Fil-A, Olivia Garden, Rib Crib, and Scholtzky’s were affected by the break and closed due to the health code stating they cannot operate without running water.

According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, a contractor hit the line and city crews worked quickly to shut the water off. Horgen states the contractor will be charged for the water that was wasted.

Property owners are responsible for fixing the water line break and when restaurants will be open will depend on the owners.