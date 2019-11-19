Water outage and detours at Martin Luther King Blvd

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Water Distribution Division will be conducting an emergency repair of a water main leak on Martin Luther King Blvd, between Bonner and Flood Streets, starting Tuesday, November 19.

This emergency repair will require the closure of the two Northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Blvd.

During this time the street department will be detouring traffic around the excavation area to protect the workers and the public.

Additionally, businesses and citizens may experience a temporary disruption of their water supply in the area around the intersections of Martin Luther King Blvd and Bonner and Flood.

Due to the emergency nature of the repair, there is not a current estimate on the amount of time that it will take to repair the water leak and the subsequent repair of the street.

For more information, you may contact the Public Information Office at 761-7401, or the Water Distribution Division at 761-4333.

For updates on this water outage and detour stick with Texoma’s Homepage.