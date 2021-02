ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to the loss of power at Lake Kickapoo, Archer City officials said they are unable to transmit water to Archer City for treatment.

City officials said the water supply in their storage facilities is limited.

They are also asking residents to be patient with them as they work to repair the water leaks and restore power at Lake Kickapoo in order to transmit water to the town.

