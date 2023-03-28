WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Everyone enjoys sitting by the pool or taking a cruise in a lazy river at our local water parks in the summer, but we can’t enjoy these things if there’s not a team to work at the facilities.

“I want some hard workers. We love to have high school, college kids, but of course, we would be really happy with some adults that would like to have some part-time money,” Castaway Cove General Manager Steve Vaughn said.

Vaughn said this time of year is always spent having job fairs, as the need for lifeguards grows. Something Joshua Mallett and the Boomtown Bay team agrees with.

“We try to have at least 60 lifeguards here, and we staff at least 40 as of right now. So we’d really like a lot of applications to come up,” Boomtown Bay’s Assistant Manager Joshua Mallett said.

Both said a job at a waterpark is a great stepping stone, as it teaches you a ton of skills you can carry throughout life, among other perks.

“You get your tan as well and very good food. We have food vendors here as well and you’re having a good time while being here, and you’re getting paid,” Mallett said.

There are other jobs to choose from besides the water.

“We also have the food and beverage area, up at the ticket counters, just all over. Maintenance even grounds, we need people. The wage is going up, the minimum wage that we have here. Also, some of our rules that we had on our hair and tattoos, we’ve changed that just a little bit, too,” Vaughn said.

Both locations say they are excited to welcome some new smiling faces to their team.

“We’re making everything just as beautiful as ever! We’re trying to” Mallett said.

“This is going to be a real exciting season. As you can see here, our slides have gotten repainted, we’ve kind of got a new look going into this year. It’s just going to be an exciting year,” Vaughn said.

For more information on jobs at Castaway Cove click here. For more information on jobs at Boomtown Bay click here.