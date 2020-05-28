Waterparks prepare to reopen for summer during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Water parks in Texas are gearing up for summer crowds now that Gov. Greg Abbott allowed water parks to reopen this Friday but with restrictions.

Castaway Cove Waterpark opens on June 5, but the preparation for the big crowds that are expected has already begun.

With the sun shining every day and the Texas heat warming the earth, people like to find a cool body of water during the summer. With Governor Abbott allowing water parks to open this Friday, Texans can hopefully do that safely.

“We’re gonna do like everybody else in town, standing in line 6 feet,” Castaway Cove Waterpark park manager Steve Vaughn said. “We’re going to, in our lazy river and wade pool, try to keep everybody at 6 feet. We’ll do announcements and have signs to remind everybody.”

Wednesday was one of the many training days for employees at Castaway. Boomtown Bay in Burkburnett has its pool open while and the waterpark will open on Friday. Six Flags Over Texas hasn’t set a date to reopen but has plans to make sure they follow CDC guidelines as well.

“We’ll have markers that will have social distancing reminders. Also when you’re on the rides, we’ll make sure that you’re safely separated from those who are not within your party and also when you’re eating,” Six Flags Over Texas communications manager Sharon Parker said.

Some water park employees are ready to get their summer job started and obtain some sense of normalcy.

“On a scale of one to ten probably ten,” Castaway Cove Waterpark lifeguard instructor Brett Haight said. “I’m very excited for it to open. My favorite part is probably just meeting all the new people and seeing the different stories they have.”

“It gets me outside which I love being outside. I love doing fun things outside especially being near water parks and such,” Castaway Cove Waterpark lifeguard Chloe Pak said. “I can speak for a lot of people and myself when I say I’m super ready to just have a job be normal again and just enjoy the summer.”

Enjoying the summer while social distancing is the next step in life with COVID-19. If anyone needs a summer job, Castaway officials said they have plenty of positions to fill.