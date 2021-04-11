Waurika annual rattlesnake festival draws large crowds

JEFFERSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — After being cancelled in 2020, the annual Rattlesnake Festival and Hunt started Thursday, April 8, and ended Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Waurika.

The carnival and snake pit opened daily. Guests to the carnival were able to take pictures with live rattlesnakes, sample cooked snake meat, and ride the rides.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday events included guided snake hunts. Prizes were awarded to the hunters who captured the longest snake, smallest snake, and the snake with the most rattles.

Proceeds from the festival support Waurika’s Volunteer Fire Department.