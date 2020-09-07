Waurika man granted bond reduction on aggravated sexual assault of child, files for another reduction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Waurika man who was granted a bond reduction on his 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in July has filed for another reduction, claiming the bonds are oppressive.

A hearing on 28-year-old Cody Atwood’s motion was held Friday in 30th District Court but authorities said a decision has not been made.

Atwood originally had $50,000 bonds set on each count, for a total of a half-million dollars.

In June, the bonds were reduced to $10,000 each, with stipulations if released he can’t have contact with any child under the age of 18.

Atwood remains in Jefferson County except when driving to work in Wichita County, he stays with his parents and has a GPS monitor installed.

His attorney argues his new bonds are still set too high, by using each alleged instance as a separate crime instead of one crime of continuous sexual abuse. He said the court should issue an order striking the bonds for every count except count 1.

The alleged assaults of an 8-year-old girl were listed as occurring from 2014 to 2019 at two different homes in Burkburnett starting when the girl was four.

She told forensic interviewers she would be blindfolded with her hands tied behind her back and it happened multiple times.

In July the state offered a plea deal, but it was rejected.